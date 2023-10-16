BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

X22 REPORT Ep. 3186b - Old FCC Law Gives The President The Power To Shutdown Communications, Playbook Known
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
122 views • 10/16/2023

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3186b - Oct 15, 2023

Old FCC Law Gives The President The Power To Shutdown Communications, Playbook Known

 The [DS] is pushing everything they have to start the war. They need to cheat in the next election and Covid is not working this time around. Everything the [DS] does shows the people why we need a constitution, closed borders, guns and the rule of law, everything they are doing is now backfiring on them.


Rand Paul lets everyone know that the President has the ability to shutdown communications, will Biden use this old FCC law, most likely but they will use and event to accomplish this. Playbook Known.


🍃 Support weight loss with a solution derived from Mother Earth: 🍃

----> http://www.trimwithx22.com

Click Above ^ To Get UP To 51% OFF!!!


All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.



🍃 Help take years off the clock with Collagen🍃

--> http://healthwithx22.com

Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!




Keywords
donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy