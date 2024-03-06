BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SCOTT RITTER: on PUTIN'S WARNING to NATO, NULAND RESIGNS, RUSSIA puts GERMANY on NOTICE - March 5, 2024
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
256 views • 03/06/2024

SCOTT RITTER join on PUTIN'S WARNING to NATO, NULAND RESIGNS, RUSSIA puts GERMANY on NOTICE - March 5, 2024

I'm sharing this video and description from 'Danny Haiphong' on YouTube and Rumble.

Help support his channel, so his info can keep coming.

Friend of the show and former UN Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter (https://www.scottritterextra.com/) returns to give his assessment of Putin and Russia's response to Germany and NATO's latest WWIII provocations, as well as discuss the latest in geopolitics.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_uCHeU_rDbY&ab_channel=DannyHaiphong

russiaisraelpalestineukrainegazalebanonrussianwest bankukrainiansmo
