UK Labour Govt To Collapse!? Justice For Scottish Sisters Who Defended Against Migrant 9/7/25

World News Report: Will the Labour government collapse after this shake-up? UK deputy prime minister Angela Rayner resigned because of fraud after she failed to pay £40,000 in stamp duty. Everyone is asking, "will Farage be next PM?" BREAKING NEWS: Bulgarian migrant Fatos Ali Dumana has been CHARGED by Police Scotland with assaulting a Minor. Undersea cable cuts in the Red Sea disrupted internet access in parts of Asia and the Middle East, most likely by Yemeni Houthi rebels. El Salvador Makes Move to buy $50 million in gold- earth's 'natural bitcoin'. Undersea cable cuts in the Red Sea disrupted internet access in parts of Asia and the Middle East. WW3? French Hospitals Told To Prepare For A "Major Military Engagement" Within Six Months. All of that and MORE in this week's TOP World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/uk-labour-govt-to-collapse/
