CERN Goes LIVE on April 8th Solar Eclipse To Search for Invisible Matter Secretly Powering Universe

The world’s largest and most powerful particle accelerator is set to smash protons together on April 8th to search for invisible particles secretly powering our universe.

Hey CERN… let me save you some trouble. JESUS is who holds the universe together!

Colossians 1:16-17

16 For by him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in earth, visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities, or powers: all things were created by him, and for him:

17 And he is before all things, and by him all things consist.

Romans 1:20-22

20 For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power and Godhead; so that they are without excuse:

21 Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened.

22 Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools...

Stay tuned... we're getting close. Jesus is coming back VERY soon!

