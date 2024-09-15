9_11 Hijacking Myth EXPOSED! _ Redacted with Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
We're kicking off our weeklong look at the truth behind the 9/11 terror attacks. Everything you've been told about that day was an orchestrated lie. Everyday this week we'll have an depth interview on a different part of the 9/11 cover up. Today we're kicking it off with Ted Walter... he's the Executive Director of International Center for 9/11 Justice... And he just led a big symposium with this presentation called The 9/11 Hijacking Myth Exposed...