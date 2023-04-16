© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤯 This Is A Video With Over 50 “Detransitioners” - Over 50 People Who Change Their Sex And Now Are Reverting Back Due To Medical Complications And Changing Their Mind…
Look on TikTok For #Detransitioner
This Is a Growing Topic…
Link
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CrBUDGYgpDV/?igshid=MDY0MGIyZWU=
This Is A Very Important Video To Share Around The World So It Stops Other Kids From Making The Wrong Decision…