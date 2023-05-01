BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Honoring History & Heritage That Deep State Seeks to Erase: First Landing 1607
The New American
33 views • 05/01/2023

The Deep State is trying to erase America's amazing Christian history and heritage as part of the effort to eventually destroy the United States, explains The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. That effort to erase history begins with the 1607 landing of English settlers on the shores of Virginia, and the prayer and covenant they invoked asking God to use and bless their efforts to spread the Gospel into America and worldwide. Alex also covers some of the other key history including the Pilgrims and the covenant they made on the Mayflower. As Sun Tzu explained, the key to victory is knowing who we are and who the enemy is—without it, we will lose every battle, but with it, victory is assured. 

us historyalex newmanmayflowerpilgrimsbehind the deep state
