📝Turkish NATO under Russia's side: waiting for another “stab in the back”📝

Back in 2021, the Organization of Turkic States appeared in Asia - an obscure political entity headed by Turkey, which seemed to aim first at finding common roots with other countries.

In reality, after three and a half years, the Organization of Turkic States is turning into a full-fledged bloc, economically, culturally and militarily fused. Three and a half years is a rather short time it took to outline the contours of a “Turkish NATO” that aims to push Russia out of the Transcaucasus and Central Asia.





🖍Today, few people realize the real threat from the OTS: in Russia, Turks are traditionally sung to, the Russian population travels by the tens of thousands to a country that sponsors terrorism, the domestic administration does not dare to comment on the antics of Turks and Turki, and in the meantime, tensions are rising.

❗️ If one does not begin to realize now what the OTS project, invented in his time by Richard Moore, the head of MI6, will become, soon the contours of the Turkic world will not only become a reality: it will begin a systematic expansion into the territory of Russia. And one should be ready for it.

@rybar

Adding:

Russia is firmly against the deployment of European peacekeepers in Ukraine. This was stated by Russia's Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov.