BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Turkish NATO under Russia's side: waiting for another “stab in the back”
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
74 views • 6 months ago

📝Turkish NATO under Russia's side: waiting for another “stab in the back”📝

Back in 2021, the Organization of Turkic States appeared in Asia - an obscure political entity headed by Turkey, which seemed to aim first at finding common roots with other countries.

In reality, after three and a half years, the Organization of Turkic States is turning into a full-fledged bloc, economically, culturally and militarily fused. Three and a half years is a rather short time it took to outline the contours of a “Turkish NATO” that aims to push Russia out of the Transcaucasus and Central Asia. 


🖍Today, few people realize the real threat from the OTS: in Russia, Turks are traditionally sung to, the Russian population travels by the tens of thousands to a country that sponsors terrorism, the domestic administration does not dare to comment on the antics of Turks and Turki, and in the meantime, tensions are rising. 

❗️ If one does not begin to realize now what the OTS project, invented in his time by Richard Moore, the head of MI6, will become, soon the contours of the Turkic world will not only become a reality: it will begin a systematic expansion into the territory of Russia. And one should be ready for it.

@rybar 

Adding: 

Russia is firmly against the deployment of European peacekeepers in Ukraine. This was stated by Russia's Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy