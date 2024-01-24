Create New Account
Prepper News 24th January 2024
Geordie Prepper
Published a month ago

Reporting on events around the world which matter to preppers and individuals who are awake. Whilst the information is mostly coming from mainstream media, there will hopefully be contributions from the prepping and wider public who wish important information to be shared through my outlet. Make sure to be checking your preps at this critical moment in human history.


Links and times for the articles featured:


00:00 - 01:50 - Intro

01:51 - 02:29 - 1-Conscription - https://uk.news.yahoo.com/public-faces-call-war-military-205510421.html

02:30 - 04:09 - 2-Doomsday Clock - https://www.euractiv.com/section/global-europe/news/doomsday-clock-90-seconds-until-the-end-of-the-world/

04:10 - 05:39 - 3-Battle of Ammunition - https://www.fresnobee.com/news/politics-government/article284599910.html

05:40 - 06:47 - 4-Russia Draining Ukraine Missiles - https://english.nv.ua/nation/the-u-s-reacts-to-the-missile-attack-on-ukraine-on-january-23-and-identifies-russia-s-targets-50386709.html

06:48 - 07:13 - 5-German Helicopters - https://en.interfax.com.ua/news/general/962515.html

07:14 - 08:31 - 6-Houthi Sites Targeted - https://www.telegraphindia.com/world/us-and-british-forces-launch-new-strikes-against-houthi-underground-storage-sites-in-yemen/cid/1995804

08:32 - 08:55 - 7-USA Hits Iraq Militias - https://www.npr.org/2024/01/24/1226533568/us-iraq-militia-sites-missiles-yemen

08:56 - 09:22 - 8-North Korea Launches Missiles - https://www.trtworld.com/asia/north-korea-launches-cruise-missiles-amidst-south-korean-drills-16761638

09:23 - 09:58 - 9-Zelensky vows reponse - https://www.thedefensepost.com/2024/01/23/zelensky-response-russian-strikes/

09:59 - 10:48 - 10-Turkey approves Swedish bid - https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/turkey-approve-sweden-nato-hungary-b2483758.html

10:49 - 11:00 - Outro


Be safe and be prepared and #checkyourpreps

Geordie Prepper

