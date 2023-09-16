GOVERNMENT: Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Roger Stone, Tina Peters, Joe Hoft - FOC Show

Tonight at 8:30 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!

TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS -

https://flyover.live/media/series/qhfzzzr/the-flyover-conservatives-show

TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com

Donald Trump Jr.

WEBSITE: www.rumble.com/c/DonaldJTrumpJr

Kimberly Guilfoyle

WEBSITE: www.rumble.com/c/kimberlyguilfoyle

Roger Stone

SUBSTACK: www.Rogerstone.substack.com

WEBSITE: www.stonezone.live

Nixon Substack: https://rogerstone.substack.com/p/nixon-threatened-to-reveal-the-cias

FOR A SIGNED COPY OF HIS BOOK: https://stonezone.com/product/the-man-who-killed-kennedy-the-case-against-lbj-signed-paperback/

Check out Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com

Tina Peters

WBESITE: www.tinapeters.us

Watch election Code for FREE: www.selectioncode.com

For Tickets to a ReAwaken America Event - text the word FLYOVER to 918-851-0102

SPONSORS FOR TODAYS VIDEO

ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)

Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com

My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com

Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com

Patriot Mobile - www.patriotmobile.com/flyover

Want to help spread the Wake Up Speak Up Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/

Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends

Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited

FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives

FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/

Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com

ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter

Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate

Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwoods 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-

http://DoctorSoGood.com

Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com

Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenkos Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com

Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store

https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover

Be Blessed!

Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected] CSID: 9c279f855b315645

Content managed by ContentSafe.co