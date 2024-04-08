BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russian Strategic Missile Forces complete a command post exercise with Yars Missile Formation
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
74 views • 04/08/2024

Strategic Missile Forces complete a command post exercise with Yars missile formation (Irkutsk)


A total of more than 3,000 troops and about 300 pieces of hardware were involved in the exercise.


The command post exercise with the Irkutsk Missile Formation has proved the high level of combat training of the unit, as well as the professionalism of the personnel. Servicemen of the Irkutsk Formation of the Strategic Missile Forces practised an extensive list of tasks and scenarios, to include intensive manoeuvering actions on combat patrol routes during the command post exercise.


The Yars missile systems practised marching up to 100 kilometres, dispersing units with change of field positions, their engineering equipment, organisation of camouflage and combat outpost. 


Strategic missilemen also practised countering sabotage and reconnaissance groups. The units have withdrawn combat hardware from the simulated chemical contamination zone. The exercise improved the training of personnel, cohesion of military units of the Strategic Missile Forces.

