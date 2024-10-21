"Elephant In The Room --- 10-20-24"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mic Meow and Rachel Rodriguez, Esq. break down the COVID Response Study held last Thursday at the Oklahoma State Capitol which presented evidence that will allow legislative and executive actions and will bring accountability and justice to those who lost their loved ones from the hospital protocols that were used.
https://rumble.com/v25pza8-elephant-in-the-room-w-rep.-jj-humphrey-and-rep.-bobby-cleveland.html