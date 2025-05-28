Recovering from a Personal Financial Debt Crisis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this podcast, I speak with Michelle Campbell who has extensive experience in dealing with personal debt and financial hardship. Her recent book, "Bluebird: A memoir of Trauma, Heartbreak and Divine Beauty in the Struggle" recounts how a moment of clarity was achieved during a spiritual fast that led to breakthroughs that restored her finances and life. Michelle also discusses her strategies for better money management and how to recover from indebtedness and rebuild your life.