💉💉 NANOCAPSULE TRIGGER MECHANISM 👀

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Superparametic Iron Oxide Nanocrystals (called SPIONs), and how targeted electromagnetic radiation can induce local heating in them and subsequent release of the Nanocapsule valves (Rotaxanes) resulting in Toxin PAYLOAD discharge.
Mirrored - Xray_911