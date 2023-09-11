UnVaxxed Monster Wins US Open -- Sponsored by Moderna

Novak Djokovic who famously was refused, last year ,to play in the Australian and US open, due to his failure to comply with vaccine mandates just won the tournament taking place in New York City poking Moderna, the tournament's sponsor in the eye.Congratulations to him for being the greatest tennis player in the history of the world, and standing up for freedom and liberty and his own bodily autonomy.

