Investing in Retirement? Gold IRA vs. Bitcoin Comparison [My Audiobook] (Podcast Ep. #7)

In this episode, I share my audiobook titled: "Investing in Retirement? Gold IRA vs. Bitcoin Comparison". This audiobook compares investing in a gold IRA with investing in Bitcoin. Several key categories are examined for this comparison including: security, stability, tangibility, historical performance, inflation hedge capabilities, diversification benefits, regulatory environment, ease of use, accessibility, and long-term growth potential. Tune in to this podcast regularly for new episodes where I provide the most critical information on the topics of gold, gold IRAs, money, investing, and retirement in a concise and enlightening manner. Disclaimer: This episode is not financial, investment, or tax advice. For financial, investment, or tax advice, consult a financial, investment, or tax advisor.