[Oct 4, 2017] TFR - 108 - Revolutionary Radio with Brian Godawa: Two Heretics Discuss End Times - Part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What happens when two heretics discuss opposing views of the End Times? Find out in this first of a multi-part series, which will compare Brian Godawa's Preterist views versus Rob's Futurist views concerning what the Bible calls the "Last Days." In this program, Brian lays out the foundation for why he no longer believes in the Futurist position, as described in his latest series of books.
website: godawa.com/books/chronicles-of-the-apocalypse
http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy