© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dutch political commentator, Eva Vlaardingerbroek, on the World Economic Forum's plan to impose a personal carbon allowance, connected to digital ID, under the pretext of tackling the fake "global boiling crisis":
"The CEO of one of the largest Dutch banks said, if everyone gets individual personal carbon credits, why don't we make it so that rich people, who for example want to go on holiday a little too often, can buy personal carbon credits from people who can't afford buying plane tickets or eating meat too often?"
"So what will happen is the rich will get richer, the poor will get poorer, and they're saying it openly as if it's not a controversial thing at all. It's neo-feudalism. That's what it is."
Sources:
https://youtube.com/watch?v=wLsRo1Bxdsc
https://youtube.com/watch?v=kA_-_ms5wUw
#ClimateScam #ClimateCult #NetZero #WorldEconomicForum