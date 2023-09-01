BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The World Economic Forum's plan to impose a personal carbon allowance, connected to digital ID
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
192 views • 09/01/2023

Dutch political commentator, Eva Vlaardingerbroek, on the World Economic Forum's plan to impose a personal carbon allowance, connected to digital ID, under the pretext of tackling the fake "global boiling crisis":


"The CEO of one of the largest Dutch banks said, if everyone gets individual personal carbon credits, why don't we make it so that rich people, who for example want to go on holiday a little too often, can buy personal carbon credits from people who can't afford buying plane tickets or eating meat too often?"


"So what will happen is the rich will get richer, the poor will get poorer, and they're saying it openly as if it's not a controversial thing at all. It's neo-feudalism. That's what it is."


Sources:

https://youtube.com/watch?v=wLsRo1Bxdsc

https://youtube.com/watch?v=kA_-_ms5wUw



#ClimateScam #ClimateCult #NetZero #WorldEconomicForum

Keywords
aidavosdigital idwefeva vlaardingerbroekhuman depopulationklaus schwabfake global boiling
