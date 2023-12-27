Occupying Until JESUS Returns

Resistance to tyrants is obedience to GOD. A battle began by First Amendment petitioning of the West Virginia Legislature in 2015. That led to the Federal Government and an arbitration award against the President, Attorney General, Legislature, and Supreme Court of the corporate United States. All this is documented on www.hudok.info
Is this battle over? Not in my lifetime. The respondents are hiding. The legal and lawful arbitration order stands. Only due enforcement remains. A plan exists.
Email me at [email protected]
Phil Hudok, Phillip Hudok, Rule of Law, NWO, New World Order, Treaty of Peace, Bill of Peace
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.