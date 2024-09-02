© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Accountability News Invisible War Update Part 2 with Army Veteran Derek Johnson: July 2024
By analyzing military laws, executive order, government codes and the Law of War manual while following foreign flights in and out of foreign countries, army veteran Derek Johnson reveals the evidence of our victory over the evil forces who have been enslaving us globally for decades if not longer.
