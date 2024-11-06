Selidovo resident: Horrors! dogs with bones, hand - whole family shot dead - done by UKR army

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An elder woman from Selidovo told to the Russian troops that rescued her about the war crimes of the Ukrainian army:
- ...in our town they beat people, people ran away. They shot them. Now dogs are carrying these bones, carrying their hands. And in the apartments... You go in, and there is a whole family shot dead. They burn them. Oh, the horror. Horror, horror, horror. How can this be? How can you beat your own, guys, your own Ukrainians?