[Apr 9, 2022] Conversations with Dr. Cowan & Friends| Ep 46: Amandha Vollmer (ADV) on Urine Therapy [yummy.doctor]
In today’s podcast, Dr. Cowan engages in conversation with Amandha Vollmer, a renowned naturopathic physician from Canada. Amandha brings a wealth of knowledge on various natural medicine topics, yet this initial dialogue zeroes in on urine therapy—a practice both ancient and gaining contemporary interest. Amandha Vollmer delves into the science, history, and methodology of urine therapy, sharing insights from her patients’ experiences and her personal journey.


Additionally, Amandha shares her initial impressions of urine therapy as a healing modality. She also discusses strategies for overcoming the initial discomfort associated with the practice, offering advice on embracing urine therapy for healing in a more palatable manner.


This topic is something we should all consider, given urine’s potential as the “golden elixir” and a “fountain of youth.”


Please join us for this enlightening discussion with Amandha Vollmer, a true pioneer in the field of natural healing.


Link to the mantra mentioned by Amandha Vollmer during the interview : http://www.shivambu.in/water-element/urine-therapy-by/ut-by-damar-tantra/

Keywords
healthmedicinecleansingurine therapyself-healing
