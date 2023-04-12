© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Results Of Righteousness And Evil Desires.
Proverbs 11:6 (NIV).
6) The righteousness of the upright delivers them,
but the unfaithful are trapped by evil desires.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Righteous are protected by their rectitude.
The Wicked are ensnared by their sinfulness.
