A Palestinian Baby Girl, Delivered early from the Womb of her Dead Mother, who was Killed following an Israeli Strike, has been named Sabreen al Ruh
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
54 views • 12 months ago

A Palestinian baby girl, delivered from the womb of her dead mother, who was killed following an Israeli strike, has been named Sabreen al Ruh.


Her Paternal grandmother spoke to her as she lay in the incubator saying she will be raised in ‘blessing”.


The baby's mother Sabreen Al-Sakani was 30 weeks pregnant when she was killed in the strike. She was killed along with her daughter and husband in an attack by Israel on two homes in the Gaza city of Rafah, in which 19 people were killed.


Doctor Salama, who was looking after the newborn, said she weighed 1.4 kg and was delivered by doctors in an emergency C-section

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
