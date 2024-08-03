The Book of Daniel - Chapter 9c2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Behold, the days are coming when I will make a New Covenant
Jeremiah 31: 31-34
Jesus fulfilled all 6 objectives of Daniel 9:24
To Finish the Transgression
To Make an End of Sin
To Make Reconciliation for Iniquity
To Bring in Everlasting Righteousness
To Seal up the Vision and the Prophecy
To Anoint the Most Holy
Jesus is the Temple