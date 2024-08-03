The Book of Daniel - Chapter 9c2

29 views • 9 months ago

To Seal up the Vision and the Prophecy

Behold, the days are coming when I will make a New Covenant

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.