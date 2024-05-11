© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree at the HighWire
May 10, 2024
Patrick Wood, Editor-in-Chief, Technocracy.news, breaks down the dangers of the global push of technocracy and transhumanism, and how the mRNA vaccines and the WHO are part of this agenda.
#WHO #OneHealth #Transhumanism #Crispr
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4udz56-the-push-to-engineer-humanity.html