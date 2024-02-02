BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Let Them Fight Their Own Wars - Gareth Icke Tonight
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
1
39 views • 02/02/2024

Gareth Icke


Feb 1, 2024


On the show this week

Film maker Kym Staton joins us to talk about his unbelievably powerful film, The Trust Fall. A documentary about the war on Julian Assange.


London Mayor candidate Shyam Batra, tells us what he will do, if elected, to save our once great capital.


And journalist Jacqui Deevoy returns to give us an update on the end of life drug midazolam, used to euthanize countless people during the covid era, and how the NHS have quietly removed it from their ‘Covid’ protocols.


That’s Gareth icke Tonight - Thursday 7pm UK, https://www.ickonic.com


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/VA7T29NmvJJu/

Keywords
julian assangewarsdocumentaryeuthanasianhsprotocolsgareth ickecovidfilm makerjacqui deevoymidazolamgareth icke tonightkym statonthe trust fallshyam batramayor candidateend of life drug
