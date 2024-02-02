Let Them Fight Their Own Wars - Gareth Icke Tonight

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gareth Icke
Feb 1, 2024
On the show this week
Film maker Kym Staton joins us to talk about his unbelievably powerful film, The Trust Fall. A documentary about the war on Julian Assange.
London Mayor candidate Shyam Batra, tells us what he will do, if elected, to save our once great capital.
And journalist Jacqui Deevoy returns to give us an update on the end of life drug midazolam, used to euthanize countless people during the covid era, and how the NHS have quietly removed it from their ‘Covid’ protocols.
That’s Gareth icke Tonight - Thursday 7pm UK, https://www.ickonic.com
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/VA7T29NmvJJu/