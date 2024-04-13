AA_IB_360_Cultural_Disempowerment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight I will delve into the ethos of cultural disempowerment. We will discuss how this became the narrative and the embedded ideology of the American culture and how to resist it.
#Culture #Shame #Depravity #SelfRespect #Media #RedHeifer #SocialMedia #Narrative #America #News #Sun #Israel #Ship #Mind #Distraction #NWO #MindControl #AnomicAge #JohnAge
Check out the show, like, and share the links!
▶ PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=VZ85VSPZMP7W8&source=url
▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage
▶ LIGHTNING: https://getalby.com/p/anomicage
▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/
▶ SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1
▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&app=podcast
▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&mt=8
▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1
▶ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1
▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/v11yoL9sFhAn/
▶ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge
▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/AnomicAge
▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-358375
▶ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@AnomicAge:b