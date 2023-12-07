SHaDoWCa7 sings It Took a Man Like That (Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

SHaDoWCa7 originally uploaded this song on November 13, 2014.

---------------------------------------------------------------

Lyrics: It Took a Man Like That

When I was young, I lived fast and I lived hard,

I fought my demons, but they left way too many scars

On my heart, on my mind, and on my soul,

That lead me down a dark and dead-end road.

'Til one night at rock bottom, well, I read about a Man,

That even loved the ones that drove nails in His hands.

It took a man like that, to make me open up my eyes,

It took a man like that, to make me want to change my life!

It took a man like that, to save my soul and set me free,

It took a man like that to love the devil right out of me!

And everyone that knew me, oh, they swore I'd never turn around,

I was too far gone, oh, but look at me now!

I'm right on track! Right here where I need to be,

That's what happens when you fall down on your knees!

Well, I know I'm not perfect, no, there was only one.

He died for me, the Father's only Son.

It took a man like that, to make me open up my eyes,

It took a man like that, to make me want to change my life!

It took a man like that, to save my soul and set me free,

It took a man like that to love the devil right out of me!

It took a man like that, to make me open up my eyes,

It took a man like that, to make me want to change my life!

It took a man like that, to save my soul and set me free,

It took a man like that to love the devil right out of me!

It took a man like that to love the devil right out of me!

It took a man like that to love the devil right out of me!

