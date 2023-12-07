SHaDoWCa7 sings It Took a Man Like That (Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SHaDoWCa7 originally uploaded this song on November 13, 2014.
Lyrics: It Took a Man Like That
When I was young, I lived fast and I lived hard,
I fought my demons, but they left way too many scars
On my heart, on my mind, and on my soul,
That lead me down a dark and dead-end road.
'Til one night at rock bottom, well, I read about a Man,
That even loved the ones that drove nails in His hands.
It took a man like that, to make me open up my eyes,
It took a man like that, to make me want to change my life!
It took a man like that, to save my soul and set me free,
It took a man like that to love the devil right out of me!
And everyone that knew me, oh, they swore I'd never turn around,
I was too far gone, oh, but look at me now!
I'm right on track! Right here where I need to be,
That's what happens when you fall down on your knees!
Well, I know I'm not perfect, no, there was only one.
He died for me, the Father's only Son.
It took a man like that, to make me open up my eyes,
It took a man like that, to make me want to change my life!
It took a man like that, to save my soul and set me free,
It took a man like that to love the devil right out of me!
It took a man like that, to make me open up my eyes,
It took a man like that, to make me want to change my life!
It took a man like that, to save my soul and set me free,
It took a man like that to love the devil right out of me!
It took a man like that to love the devil right out of me!
It took a man like that to love the devil right out of me!