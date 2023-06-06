Governments Intensify Efforts to Eliminate Homeschooling

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On May 31, The Washington Post did a “Deep Read” article on one Christian homeschooled couple who “defied their families” and decided to send their children to public school. Although providing only one example, the paper made it look as if there is a grand movement of homeschooled parents “waking up” to the benefit of public schooling.
