Did the Old Testament Patriarchs Even Exist? Part 1 of 2 – Pete Papaherakles

On March 15, 2025, Pete Papaherakles and Brian Ruhe discuss the historical authenticity of the Old Testament characters, suggesting that many of them, including Moses, may not have existed. They debate the timeline of the Old Testament's writing, with some believing it was around 500 BC and others, like Jonathan Adler and Russell G. Merkin, suggesting it was written in the second or third century BC. They also explore the influence of Greek philosophy on the Old Testament, particularly Plato's ideas on monotheism, and speculate on the possibility that the Old Testament was written to deceive or manipulate. The discussion touches on the historical accuracy of events like the Exodus and the genealogies of biblical figures.





Outline

Debunking the Existence of Old Testament Characters

• Pete humorously anticipates the backlash from Christians and Muslims, suggesting they might need to go into hiding like Salman Rushdie.

• Pete questions the prevailing opinion on the date of the Old Testament's writing, suggesting it might be closer to 260 BC.





The Age of Old Testament Writings

• Pete discusses the belief that Moses wrote the Old Testament, which would place its origin around 1300 BC.

• Brian and Pete debate the actual time frame, with Brian initially believing it was around 500 BC but later accepting the 260 BC estimate.

• Pete explains that the Old Testament's genealogy traces back to the creation of the world, around 4000 BC, and conflicts with scientific findings like dinosaur fossils.

• Pete mentions the Flat Earthers and other religious believers who disregard scientific evidence to support their faith.





Conflicts Between Science and Religion

• Pete discusses the conflict between the biblical timeline and scientific findings, such as the age of dinosaur fossils.

• Pete explains the genealogy from Adam to Noah, noting the long lifespans attributed to biblical figures like Methuselah and Noah.

• Pete highlights the absurdity of believing that people lived for hundreds of years.





The Role of Abraham in Jewish History

• Pete explains that Abraham is considered the first Jew because of his covenant with God, which included circumcision.

• Pete discusses the genealogy from Abraham to Isaac, Jacob, and Joseph, and the migration to Egypt.

• Pete mentions the biblical account of the Jews being enslaved in Egypt and Moses leading them out, as detailed in the books of Genesis and Exodus.

• Pete notes the importance of Abraham in Jewish history and the covenant that established the Jewish people.





The Genealogy and Timeline of Jewish Leaders

• Pete outlines the genealogy from Abraham to David, Solomon, and Jesus.

• Pete discusses the biblical timeline, which places the events around 2000 BC for Abraham and 1300 BC for Moses.

• Pete mentions the various captivities the Jews experienced, including the Babylonian, Persian, Greek, and Roman captivities.

• Pete questions the historical accuracy of these events and the timeline provided in the Old Testament.





The Septuagint and the Writing of the Old Testament

• Pete introduces the Septuagint, the first written account of the Old Testament in Greek, compiled by 72 Jewish scholars under Ptolemy.

• Pete explains that the Septuagint was written around 282-250 BC, not 500 BC as previously believed.

• Pete mentions the Greek names of the Old Testament books, such as Genesis (beginning) and Exodus (exit), and their Greek origins.

• Pete discusses the influence of Greek philosophy and culture on the Old Testament, particularly the idea of monotheism.





The Influence of Greek Philosophy on the Old Testament

• Pete explains that the Old Testament borrowed from Greek philosophers like Plato, who believed in the idea of one God.

• Pete mentions the book "Plato's Timaeus and the Biblical Creation Accounts" by Russell G. Merkin, which suggests Greek influence on the Old Testament.

• Pete discusses the possibility that the Old Testament was written in the third century BC, influenced by Greek culture and philosophy.

• Pete highlights the complexity and mystery surrounding the origins of the Old Testament and its connection to Greek thought.





The Origins of Judaism and the Old Testament

• Pete introduces the book "The Origins of Judaism" by Jonathan Adler, which suggests the Old Testament was written in the second or third century BC.

• Pete discusses the Greek names of the Old Testament books and the influence of Greek culture on their writing.

• Pete mentions the Septuagint as the first written account of the Old Testament and its significance in Jewish history.

• Pete highlights the recent scholarship that challenges the traditional belief that the Old Testament was written in 500 BC.