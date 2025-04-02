It’s All Rigged—And It’s Time to Wake Up 💣

The financial system, the stock market, the entire American dream—it’s all a scam. BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard control 88% of S&P firms, and yet people still believe this is a fair market? Everything in your life has been hijacked and weaponized against you, from finances to food, education, and even religion.





But I’m not the only one saying it anymore. More voices are speaking out, and there’s safety in numbers. It’s time to stand up and blow the whistle on this massive scam. The more of us that get involved, the better our chances of stopping this before it’s too late.





👉 Struggling to navigate the chaos? Get the help or funding you need at www.michaelsgibson.com





#WakeUp #RiggedSystem #FinancialTruth #TakeAction #AscensionFunding







