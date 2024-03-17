Peter Navarro | Urgent Updates from Clay Clark

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Peter Navarro | Urgent Updates | "Dear America, Peter Navarro Is a Close Friend & Mentor of Mine. I Urge You to Financially Support Him Today By Donating Any Amount At: www.GiveSendGo.com/Navarro"
Sincerely, Clay Clark
Peter Navarro URGENT UPDATES:
My close friend & mentor Peter Navarro shall be going to prison (at the age of 74) on Tuesday the 19th of March 2024.
Peter Navarro Legal Battle Quick Facts:
1. Obama Judge Denied Dr. Peter Navarro’s Request to Stay Out of Prison Pending Appeal (February 8th 2024) 2. Navarro Has Been Sentenced to 4 months In Prison
3. In Navarro's Urgent 2024 CPAC Speech, Navarro Stated, "Now I'm Going to Get Really Serious. The Most Serious 6 Minutes You Are Going To Have In This Whole Thing (CPAC). Lawfare, Partisan Politics By Weaponized Justice. They Want This President Titan (Trump) to Die Cruelly In Prison." - Peter Navarro, February 24th 2024 (CPAC 2024)
Support Peter Navarro Today At: www.GiveSendGo.com/Navarro