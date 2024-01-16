Create New Account
ALEX JONES [2 of 4] Tuesday 1/16/24 • DR KIRK ELLIOTT KEPM GOLD - FINACIAL NEWS & ANALYSIS • Infowars
Ron Gibson Channel
TRUMP SWEEPS IOWA & ENRAGES DEEP STATE AS GERMAN GOVERNMENT PREDICTS WAR WITH RUSSIA “IMMINENT” — MUST-WATCH BROADCAST!

Meanwhile, the British Defense Minister has officially announced that His Majesty’s government believes we will be in FULL planetary war within one year!

But everything’s OK, because the Lions are in the playoffs! Also, financial expert Kirk Elliot is in-studio tracking the latest economic trends! TUNE IN!


