BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON HB002 HAG MATZAH 7 2024

www.BGMCTV.org

HB002B THE 7TH DAY OF HAG MATZAH





“THE HONEYMOON IS ENDING”

Scripture: Vayikra (Lev) 23:1-8 On the seventh day is a holy convocation.

SYNOPSIS: There is so much biblical information about all of YEHOVAH’S holy days but this one. Why is this one a mystery? It is a commanded festive gathering. So why no simple things for us to do like Pesach or Sukkot? Hag Matzah day 7 is about the honeymoon is over and the marriage is about to begin. Many people plan for the wedding but not the marriage. For this holy day we are going to look at consecration, the number 7 and 21. The 7th day of Hag Matzah is more important than you can imagine.





HASHABBAT LESSON 1: THE 7TH DAY OF MATZAH. Vayikra (Lev) 23:1-8 On the seventh day is a holy convocation. Sh’mot (Ex) 12:29-32 The Consecration our marriage to ELOHIM begins. B’resheet (Gen) 29:26-28 the honeymoon is for 1 week. Sh’mot (Ex) 29:35 You are to spend seven days consecrating them. Sh’mot (Ex) 29:1-9 Here is what you are to do to consecrate them for ministry. Mattiyahu (Mat) 26:26 Consecrating them for the Priesthood. Sh’mot (Ex) 12:15-20 In Egypt YEHOVAH said no matter where you live. Sh’mot (Ex) 12:19-20 confirming Hag Matzah for Israelite & the Nations.

Messianic Congregation Beth Goyim A Messianic Jewish Congregation where Jew and Gentile meet as one people. Messianic Shabbat Services. Messianic Bible study. Located in Lexington, NC.

Messianic Jewish audio and Prophecy videos available, If you are looking for a solid teaching ministry, then you have found a home. If you just looking for fluff and stuff this is not your place. THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY Tuesday 7:30PM. The SLEDGEHAMMER Show Wenesday 7:30PM, Shabbat “Saturday” Service 11AM ET. BGMC TV, THE CITY GATE BIBLE STUDY, Messianic thought, Messianic life, following the Messiah Yeshua and the Messianic Jewish Disciples. Christian Jews. Christian+Jew, Messianic radio wtrcradio.com

We stream from our own website www.yeshuatube.org on Tuesday @ 7:30 PM ET for The City Gate Messianic Bible Study. Wednesday 7:30 PM ET for The Sledgehammer Show. Shabbat (Sat) 11AM ET for a live Shabbat Service.

If you don’t see us on youtube go to our other channel on Rumble www.rumble.com/BGMCTV

Our main website is www.bgmctv.org

SIGN UP FOR OUR SOCIAL MEDIA:

www.BGMCTV.org

http://www.rumble.com/BGMCTV

www.youtube.com/bgmctv

www.facebook.com/andrew.dinnerman

https://vimeo.com/channels/bgmctv

www.twitter.com/rabbiAndrew

www.gab.com/BGMCTV

www. Thetorahnetwork.com/bgmctv

https://usa.life/bgmctv

Telegram https://t.me/BGMCTV

www.brighteon.com/channels/bgmctv

www.ugetube.com/@BGMCTV

www.bitchute.com/BGMCTV

www.yeshuatube.org



