Cancel Culture, Luigi Mangione, James Bond, TRENDING NOW, Enslavement Tech

CTB 2024-12-20 Our Hero, Luigi!
Topic list:
* “Cancel Culture” is “the new normal”.
* Who is benefiting from “our hero” “Luigi Mangione” shooting “United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson”?
* Who exactly is “Brian Thompson”?
* The producers of the Bond films tells you who rules the world.
* Sean Connery: Roman Catholic.
* The Bond films run only extremes from “rape her” to “let her kick your ass”.
* “Luigi Mangione” has a “crowd-sourcing” legal fund approaching $200,000 and still going.
* “Luigi Mangione” has used all that money to retain female Jew ambulance-chaser extraordinaire Karen Friedman(-)Agnifilo fresh off of her failure with “P. Diddy”.
* Who trained female Jew ambulance-chaser extraordinaire Karen Friedman(-)Agnifilo in “law”?
* Is it possible for someone on the inside to betray the Machine and “do the right thing”?
* Elijah, Elisha and Gehazi: “those with us are more than those who are against us”.
* Sherman A. Helsley: CEO of United Healthcare Group?
* What does the Machine do to get rich off of you and how can you protect yourself?
* “Healthcare Insurance” refusing to pay your claim is “TENDING NOW!”
* The sine curve of sin: God’s rules on “sex”.
* Not getting screwed violates YouTube’s “Terms of Service”.
* The philosophy behind commercials.
* Internet browsers and the “choices” technology gives you.
* The consent of victims: refusing to answer is a “yes”.
* PAYMENTS: because Sony and Microsoft need your money.
* The “Secretary-General” of the “United Nations”: career multi-million-dollar Socialist and hyper-devout Roman Catholic.
* “Kiss”: devout Jew Chiam Witz and devout Catholic Kitty-Cat Man.
* SIR Arthur IGNATIUS Conan Doyle and “Sherlock Holmes”.
_____________________
