Cancel Culture, Luigi Mangione, James Bond, TRENDING NOW, Enslavement Tech

CTB 2024-12-20 Our Hero, Luigi!

Topic list:

* “Cancel Culture” is “the new normal”.

* Who is benefiting from “our hero” “Luigi Mangione” shooting “United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson”?

* Who exactly is “Brian Thompson”?

* The producers of the Bond films tells you who rules the world.

* Sean Connery: Roman Catholic.

* The Bond films run only extremes from “rape her” to “let her kick your ass”.

* “Luigi Mangione” has a “crowd-sourcing” legal fund approaching $200,000 and still going.

* “Luigi Mangione” has used all that money to retain female Jew ambulance-chaser extraordinaire Karen Friedman(-)Agnifilo fresh off of her failure with “P. Diddy”.

* Who trained female Jew ambulance-chaser extraordinaire Karen Friedman(-)Agnifilo in “law”?

* Is it possible for someone on the inside to betray the Machine and “do the right thing”?

* Elijah, Elisha and Gehazi: “those with us are more than those who are against us”.

* Sherman A. Helsley: CEO of United Healthcare Group?

* What does the Machine do to get rich off of you and how can you protect yourself?

* “Healthcare Insurance” refusing to pay your claim is “TENDING NOW!”

* The sine curve of sin: God’s rules on “sex”.

* Not getting screwed violates YouTube’s “Terms of Service”.

* The philosophy behind commercials.

* Internet browsers and the “choices” technology gives you.

* The consent of victims: refusing to answer is a “yes”.

* PAYMENTS: because Sony and Microsoft need your money.

* The “Secretary-General” of the “United Nations”: career multi-million-dollar Socialist and hyper-devout Roman Catholic.

* “Kiss”: devout Jew Chiam Witz and devout Catholic Kitty-Cat Man.

* SIR Arthur IGNATIUS Conan Doyle and “Sherlock Holmes”.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee

This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/