Kingdom Roundtable #10- God Lifts Up The Humble, But What Does Humble Really Mean?
30 views • 05/09/2023

Join our friends Cory Gray, Jason Heydinger and Serge Da Rosa weekly- Mondays at 8:00PM ET! Resistance Chicks will restream this weekly but don't forget to subscribe to their Rumble channel and join their live chat: https://rumble.com/c/KingdomRoundTable From Cory: Being humble is not weakness or being politically correct, nor is it being how religious folks think you should be. What is God's view?

Many people talk about how we need to be humble. However I think that most people have the wrong idea of what humble actually is.


Today hear from Cory, Serge, and Jason speaking on what we have learned about how to "humble yourself." And I can tell you humble is not weakness.

Connect more @ https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com


Follow Serge and Jason @ breakawaykingdomhub.com


Get the book audio "Born Again as Kings" by Cory Gray @ https://bornagainaskings.com


Get the physical copy @ https://a.co/d/eVnaW7S

kingdomend timeslast daysrevelationmatthew 24preterismcory grayrevelation red pillbreak away kingdom hubjason heydingerserge derosapost millennial
