"For Your Safety" - The Lie That Destroys Liberty

From ancient empires to modern regimes, the story never changes: every government knows nothing expands power faster than fear. Fear is the tool, the trigger, the weapon - and it’s always the excuse for crushing liberty. In this episode, you’ll hear warnings from Founders, revolutionaries, and the great thinkers they learned from about how fear and the promise of safety are used to justify power, silence dissent, and lay the groundwork for oppression.
Path to Liberty: May 21, 2025