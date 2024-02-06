The Killed Volunteers from France were Actually Former Soldiers of the French Foreign Legion - Working for an Int'l Professional Security Org

The killed volunteers from France were actually former soldiers of the French Foreign Legion.

Turns out that the killed "volunteers" from France were actually former soldiers of the French Foreign Legion, operating in Ukraine under the cover of ASIS International, an "International Professional Security Organization." On Feb 2nd this was posted by The Minister of Foreign Affairs of France has reported the death of two French citizens in Ukraine, with three others injured.

On February 2nd, ASIS posted an obituary on social media about the death of their employee in the Kherson region of Ukraine: "..we have been informed of the death of a member of the Ukrainian chapter of ASIS ... Gennady Germanovich, a Frenchman with a Ukrainian heart, and another employee of a French non-governmental organization."

Simultaneously, the Ukrainian organization "Survival and Special Training Center Seal" (engaged in implementing standards in corporate security, protection, and combat training) reported Gennady Germanovich's death. The Seal Center wrote in the obituary that Gennady was an advisor to the Center and had previously served in the French Foreign Legion, a recipient of the Legion of Honor. He had been to Afghanistan, Iraq, Mali, Congo, Chad, and Kosovo.

Later, a post-obituary of his comrade Momchil Iliev emerged, who served with Gennady Germanovich in the 3rd Foreign Infantry Regiment in French Guiana.

Via: @Rosich_ru

