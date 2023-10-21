BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israeli Air Force Bombed the Market in Beit Lahia in the Northern Gaza Strip today
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
43 views • 10/21/2023

Israeli Air Force bombed the market in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip just minutes ago.

Adding past info:

War criminal Benjamin Netanyahu explained back in 1986 that accidentally bombing a hospital is not terrorism:

💬 “I’ll try to give an example of what terrorism is not. In 1944, the British Royal Air Force goes on a bombing mission. The target is Gestapo headquarters in Copenhagen. The perfect goal. Planes drop bombs and miss. Instead of the Gestapo headquarters, they end up in a children's hospital, and many children die. This is an accidental tragic outcome of the war. This can happen. But this is not terrorism.”



Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
