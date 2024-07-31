Israeli reservist arrested for Torturing and Sodomizing Palestinian detainees, was released hours later - Vile & Evil, No Justice!

"You feel they want to thank you, there were days when they applauded us."

(One of the 10 arrested) Israeli reservist Meir Ben Shatrit, arrested by Israeli military police for torturing and sodomizing (with sticks and ?) Palestinian detainees at Sde Teiman Prison, described his arrest as a mere sham after being released hours later.

He said that officers even applauded him for his actions and that they only arrested him for "doing their work."

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) says the killing of correspondent al-Ghoul and cameraman al-Rifee marks the latest example of the risks of documenting the war in Gaza, which is the deadliest the organization has documented in 30 years.

CPJ President Jodie Ginsberg told Al Jazeera that Israeli forces have targeted journalists directly, noting the killing of tens of media workers working in Gaza.

"That’s not just a pattern we’ve seen in this conflict. It appears to be part of a broader strategy that aims to stifle the information coming out of Gaza," pointing to Israel’s ban on Al Jazeera from reporting or broadcasting in Israel.

