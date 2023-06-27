© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2kc7hbda64
06/21/2023 Nicole on Winn Tucson China Watch: We need to hold those elected officials accountable who neglect their duties. Their salary comes from us, the taxpayers, yet they fail to fulfill their responsibilities. We need to constantly urge them and encourage those congress members who genuinely serve the people to stand their ground and continue the fight.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
06/21/2023 妮可做客Winn Tucson China Watch节目：我们需要问责那些在其位而不谋其政的民选官员。他们是由我们纳税人供养，却没有做好分内之事。我们需要不断督促他们，并鼓励那些真正为人民服务的国会代表坚守立场，继续战斗。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平