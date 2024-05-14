BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Israeli Lobby In Washington - By Pastor Chuck Baldwin
LibertyFellowshipMT
LibertyFellowshipMT
12 months ago

Clip created: 5/14/24

In this short clip, Pastor Chuck Baldwin reviews a short list of the innumerable Israeli lobby groups that provide millions of dollars to pro-Zionist governors, congressmen, senators and presidents. They also provide 5-star all-expense paid trips to Israel for indoctrination classes and strategy meetings. The Israeli lobby is the richest and most powerful lobby in Washington, D.C.

Not only do these Israeli lobby groups provide millions of dollars in SUPPORT of pro-Zionist politicians (from both parties), they also provide millions of dollars in OPPOSITION to any politician who is NOT rabidly pro-Zionist.


israeldczionistzionismwashingtonaipacisrael lobbyisraeli lobby
