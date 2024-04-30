Healthy Living Livestream: Sweating For Detox

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Andrew Kaufman
April 26, 2024
During this livestream, you’ll learn:
- How your sweat glands function for detox and how you can aid in this process to keep your body clean.
- Why antiperspirants can be harmful to your long-term health
- The root cause of body odour and what you can do to mitigate it (without the use of harmful chemicals)
