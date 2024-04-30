BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Healthy Living Livestream: Sweating For Detox
High Hopes
High Hopes
56 views • 12 months ago

Dr. Andrew Kaufman


April 26, 2024


The doors to my True Living Fellowship are now open! Sign up here: https://offerings.andrewkaufmanmd.com/true-living-fellowship.


During this livestream, you’ll learn:


- How your sweat glands function for detox and how you can aid in this process to keep your body clean.


- Why antiperspirants can be harmful to your long-term health


- The root cause of body odour and what you can do to mitigate it (without the use of harmful chemicals)


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4rnyvn-healthy-living-livestream-sweating-for-detox.html

Keywords
healthdetoxharmfulroot causehealthy livingantiperspirantsdr andrew kaufmansweatingalexander raskovicsweat glandsbody odour
