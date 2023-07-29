SarsCov2 does not Exist - Covid is a Fraud - Australia goes to Court

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Presentation by Solihin Millin a Covid Protestor falsely arrested by the Victorian Police for incitement in August of 2020, fights back by lodging a Civil Class Action for 26 million Australians (and soon a Criminal) case against the Australian Governments for Fraud against all Australians in the Federal Court of Australia