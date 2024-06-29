MMA Hall of Fame to Soil Savior - Pat Miletich and Marjory Wildcraft talk about strength from soil

So there are microbes that can clean up heavy metals, PFAF's, and glyphosphates out of your garden soil? Pat Miletich says there are. Pat certainly knws a thing or two about getting high performance out of a system. Not only did he hold the world title in MMA for 4 years, but he then coached dozens of monster champions. Pat says the strength and stamina for ultra athletes comes from the soil.

Ugh! I apologize for the terribel video on this one! But the audio is super clear and the content gold. :)

Want to learn how to grow lots of food in your backyard even if you have no experience, are older, or out of shape? FREE webinar at http://backyardfoodproduction.com

This interview brought to you by The Grow Network

http://thegrownetwork.com





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:9162a637ef28c9d8