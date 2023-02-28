BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

With the trial launch of GETTRCoin, many people from Africa and Europe want to participate in the promotion of GETTRCoin immediately in their own fields
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
0 view • 02/28/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p26ntbaaf45

2023.01.29 With the trial launch of GETTRCoin, many people from Africa and Europe want to participate in the promotion of GETTRCoin immediately in their own fields. Together with the progress of AI technology, we will develop a financial payment method without traces to break the barriers of global currency circulation and let everyone benefit from it. NFSC will apply cutting-edge technology to change the world financial landscape, which is also a powerful tool to destroy the Communist Party.

随着GETTRCoin的试运行，很多来自非洲和欧洲的人立即想参与到GETTRCoin在自己领域的推广中。随着人工智能技术的进步，我们将开发出一种无痕迹的金融支付方式，从而打破全球货币流通的壁垒，让每个人都能从中受益，新中国联邦将用高端技术改变世界金融格局，也将成为消灭共产党的利器。

随着GETTRCoin的试运行，很多来自非洲和欧洲的人立即想参与到GETTRCoin在自己领域的推广中。随着人工智能技术的进步，我们将开发出一种无痕迹的金融支付方式，从而打破全球货币流通的壁垒，让每个人都能从中受益，新中国联邦将用高端技术改变世界金融格局，也将成为消灭共产党的利器。


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy