Liberation of Sudzha | Rybar's Analysis
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
136 views • 6 months ago

The operation of Russian troops in Kursk region continues at a record pace.

🔻 More on the chronology of the fighting in the area:

▪️ By midday on March 10, Russian paratroopers managed to penetrate into Zazulevka from the direction of Nikolskoye and Loknya, and to the east, Akhmat and 44 AK forces cleared the landings near Martynovka and liberated Ivashkovskoye.

▪️ By the middle of March 11, Russian troops had reached the outskirts of Sujan agglomeration, where they began mopping up.

▪️ By evening, it became clear that Russian troops were actually on the doorstep of Suja. Almost all settlements on the outskirts of the agglomeration were liberated, advanced groups entered the city as early as Tuesday.

▪️ By the morning of May 12, Russian flags were raised in the center of Suja. Fighters of the combined assault group occupied Lenin Square. By evening, the first reports about the complete liberation of Suja appeared.

🖍 The enemy managed to withdraw the most combat-ready units from the Kursk region a couple of days ago, having thrown the territorial defense units and mobilized to plug the holes.

❗️ Russian soldiers still have to liberate border villages and create a security zone on the border with Sumy region: as Vladimir Putin said, this is something to think hard about.

Source @rybar


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Keywords
kursksudzharybar analysis
