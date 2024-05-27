BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'He Intends to Subjugate All Rights' - Hundreds block roads in Rally Against Milei's (Argentina) visit to Cordoba (Spain) province
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
78 views • 11 months ago

'He intends to subjugate all rights' - Hundreds block roads in rally against Milei's visit to Cordoba province

Hundreds of anti-government protesters rallied in Cordoba, staging a road blockade near the airport on Saturday to voice their opposition to Argentinian President Javier Milei's visit to the province.

Footage shows objects on fire, blocking the streets as hundreds rallied with signs, flags and banners reading 'The homeland is not for sale,' 'You are selling your country, traitor' and 'Milei is trash!' Protesters can also be seen drumming and chanting while police monitor the demonstration.

Protesters voiced their concerns over the high inflation rate rising costs of living in the country.

RT

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy