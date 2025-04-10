Awareness and Purpose

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Expanding awareness involves perception, open mindedness, natural health, holistic healing, recognition of purpose, developing the tools of awareness, planning and action.
~ Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the control cabal, holistic philosophy: https://yeswise.com/
~ Yeswise Inspiry archive: https://yeswise.com/inspiry.htm
~ Yeswise Insights archive, notes, resources: https://awaremore.com/Programs
~ reality analysis & philosophy: https://holisticreality.com
~ natural health info + items: https://reallywell.com